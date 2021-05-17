UniCredit acted as broker on Fininvest's Mediobanca stake sale - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Unicredit has acted as a broker on the sale of a 2% stake in Mediobanca held by the Berlusconi family’s holding company Fininvest, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Fininvest earlier on Monday said it had liquidated its stake in investment bank Mediobanca for 174 million euros ($211 million) “to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio”.
($1 = 0.8228 euro)
Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za;, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.