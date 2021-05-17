UniCredit acted as broker on Fininvest's Mediobanca stake sale - sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Mediobanca is pictured at Mediobanca headquarters in Milan, Italy, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Unicredit has acted as a broker on the sale of a 2% stake in Mediobanca held by the Berlusconi family’s holding company Fininvest, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Fininvest earlier on Monday said it had liquidated its stake in investment bank Mediobanca for 174 million euros ($211 million) “to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio”.

($1 = 0.8228 euro)