Urals differentials up again in NWE on high margins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Urals price differentials in the northwest Europe rose again on Tuesday on strong refinery margins and high demand for the grade as France's Total returned to the market after a month's break.

Total bought 200,000 tonnes of Urals on Monday from Surgut in a spot tender.

Total did not buy Urals cargoes in the Baltic for June in spot tenders and minimized its term seaborne purchases after a fire at a distillation column at the 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) Leuna refinery on May 17 during a planned turnaround.

The French company also had to redirect some 300,000 tonnes and 500,000 tonnes of Urals in May and June respectively from the German refinery to Poland's port of Gdansk, sources said.

"In June, Total not only didn't buy, but also sold pipeline volumes from the sea", one trader said.

"(Urals refinery) margins are now very strong, Brent goes down, so Urals differentials strengthen," the source said.

In the Platts window, BP bought from Vitol 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Priomorsk or Ust-Luga for July 1-5 loading at minus $0.90 a barrel to dated Brent. That was up 15 cents from Monday assessments for the grade.

There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian Light in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers' compliance with a deal to cut global output reached its highest in May at 106 percent since they agreed on the curbs last year, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan's January-May output of oil and gas condensate rose 9.5 percent year-on-year to 35.457 million tonnes, data released on Tuesday showed.