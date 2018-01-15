Urals diffs inch up in NWE

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe inched up on Monday on firmer demand from end-buyers as Russia’s provisional loading plan for the first days of February was slow to emerge, traders said.

They expect daily Urals seaborne exports in February to stay close to January levels, while a higher oil export duty set for next month provides little incentive to increase shipments overseas.

Russia’s oil export duty is expected to rise to $120.1 per tonne in February from $111.4 per tonne in January, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.

In the Platts window, BP bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals in the Baltic for Jan. 30-Feb. 3 loading up to minus $0.60 a barrel to dated Brent, but there was no interest.

There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian light in the Mediterranean in the afternoon trading session.

Russia’s Transneft said on Monday that oil loadings would resume from the port of Novorossiisk after a storm warning was lifted.

CPC Blend crude oil exports from Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal is set at 4.88 million tonnes in February, according to the preliminary loading schedule for next month seen by Reuters.