Exclusive: Mednax fielding takeover interest from buyout firms - sources

(Reuters) - Mednax Inc, a U.S. healthcare network operator targeted by activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, is fielding acquisition interest from several private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The approaches to Mednax by private equity firms come after Elliott disclosed a 7 percent stake in the company last month and said it would discuss several options to boost value for shareholders, including a potential sale of the company.

Mednax is working with Bank of America Corp to handle the approaches by private equity firms, that include Carlyle Group LP, the sources said this week. Mednax has not yet launched a process to sell itself, and there is no certainty any deal will occur, the sources added.

Mednax did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bank of America and Carlyle declined to comment.