Aurora Cannabis to buy rival MedReleaf in C$3.2 billion deal

(Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) will buy rival MedReleaf Corp (LEAF.TO) for C$3.2 billion ($2.51 billion), adding to what is already the biggest of Canada’s quickly expanding marijuana producers.

Canada has issued more than a 100 licenses ahead of legalization in July, but industry players say they are still short of the scale needed to profit and feed growing North American demand for medical and recreational use.

The deal with MedReleaf will bring together two operators with a total production capacity of over 570,000 kg per year of cannabis, through nine facilities in Canada and two in Denmark, the companies said in a joint statement.

The C$29.44 per share deal represents an 18.2 percent premium to MedReleaf’s Friday closing price.

Following the deal, Aurora shareholders will own about 61 percent of the newly combined company.

Aurora bought CanniMed Therapeutics Inc CMED.TO for C$1.1 billion ($852 million) earlier this year.