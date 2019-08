FILE PHOTO: Omar Ishrak, CEO of Medtronic, speaks during an IBM keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak will retire at the end of the fiscal year ending April 2020.

Geoff Martha, executive vice president of the company’s restorative therapies group, will succeed Ishrak as CEO, the company said in a statement.