Cardiac and surgical product units drive Medtronic earnings beat

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong performance across all segments.

The company’s top-selling cardiac and vascular unit that makes defibrillators, pace-makers, heart valves and stents raked in revenue of $2.86 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Medtronic’s minimally invasive therapies business, which makes surgical instruments and endoscopy products, brought in a revenue of $2.05 billion, ahead of analysts’ estimate of $2.01 billion.

The company also raised its full-year organic revenue forecast to a range of 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent from 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.12 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 26, from $2.02 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

The company had a $235 million income tax provision in the reported quarter, compared with a $285 million tax benefit in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.22 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.15 per share.

Net sales rose 6 percent to $7.48 billion, above estimates of $7.35 billion.