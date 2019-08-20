August 20, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Medical device maker Medtronic posts 1.5% rise in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) reported 1.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by higher sales at its minimally invasive therapies business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $864 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 26, from $1.08 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.49 billion from $7.38 billion.

The company recorded an interest-related expense of $609 million in the reported quarter.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

