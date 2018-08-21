FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 21, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Medtronic beats profit estimate on strength of cardio business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its top-selling cardiac and vascular business.

Shares of the Dublin-based company rose 4 percent to $93.50 in premarket trading.

The cardiac and vascular unit that makes defibrillators, pace-makers, heart valves and stents raked in revenue of $2.81 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company continues to expect full-year earnings to be in the range of $5.10 to $5.15 per share.

Net income attributable to Medtronic rose to $1.08 billion, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 27, from $1.02 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.17 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.11 per share.

Net sales fell marginally to $7.38 billion, but still came above the average analyst estimate of $7.24 billion.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.