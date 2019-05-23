Medtronic posts fourth-quarter profit beat on surgical instruments business strength

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales at its unit that makes surgical instruments used to treat hernia and kidney ailments.

The company has been building its minimally invasive and robotic surgery device business through acquisitions to ease the impact of rising competition it faces at its top-earning cardiac and vascular unit that makes stents and heart pumps.

The minimally invasive therapies business brought in revenue of $2.26 billion in the fourth quarter, above estimates of $2.23 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s biggest unit, which makes defibrillators, pace-makers, heart valves and stents, earned revenue of $3.05 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.08 billion from the cardiac and vascular business.

Medtronic expects full-year adjusted earnings between $5.44 and $5.50 per share. Analysts had forecast a profit of $5.44.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.17 billion, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 26, from $1.46 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.54 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.46.

Shares of the Dublin-based company rose about 1% to $89.70 in premarket trading.