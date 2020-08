Medtronic Plc (MDT.N) reported a 43.6% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as a decline in demand for elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales of its medical devices.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $487 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 31, from $864 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.51 billion from $7.49 billion.