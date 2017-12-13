Medtronic settles states' probe into Infuse marketing for $12 million

BOSTON (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to resolve claims that the company engaged in a deceptive marketing strategy to promote its Infuse bone graft product used in spinal surgery, the Massachusetts attorney general said on Wednesday.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the settlement will resolve an investigation by her office and those in four other states related to Medtronic’s promotion of Infuse, which is used to stimulate bone growth.