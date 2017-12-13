FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Medtronic settles states' probe into Infuse marketing for $12 million
Sections
Featured
Trump loses his big bet
Alabama Senate Race
Trump loses his big bet
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Twitter Chat
Learn how to get your year-end finances in order at 2 p.m. ET
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 13, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Medtronic settles states' probe into Infuse marketing for $12 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc has agreed to pay $12 million to resolve claims that the company engaged in a deceptive marketing strategy to promote its Infuse bone graft product used in spinal surgery, the Massachusetts attorney general said on Wednesday.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the settlement will resolve an investigation by her office and those in four other states related to Medtronic’s promotion of Infuse, which is used to stimulate bone growth.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in BostonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.