Canada's Husky gets regulatory approvals to buy MEG Energy

FILE PHOTO: Banners for the Canadian company Husky Energy are seen at a sporting event in Lake Louise, Alberta December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Tuesday it has received regulatory approvals to buy rival MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), but MEG has yet to agree on the deal.

In October, Husky made an unsolicited formal offer to buy MEG Energy in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion, in an effort to integrate assets and offset the deep price discounts on Canadian crude.

MEG had rejected Husky’s offer. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

Husky’s offer is open for MEG to accept until Jan. 16, 2019, the company said in a statement.