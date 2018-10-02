Husky Energy formally offers to acquire rival MEG Energy

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Tuesday it had formally offered to acquire all the outstanding common shares of MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO).

Each MEG shareholder will have the option to choose to receive consideration for each MEG share of $11 in cash or0.485 of a Husky share, Husky said in a news release.

Husky made an unsolicited bid on Sunday to acquire rival MEG in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion ($4.99 billion) including debt.

The combined company would have total production of more than 410,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and refining and upgrading capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).