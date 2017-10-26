MEG Energy posts bigger-than-expected third quarter loss, cuts capex

(Reuters) - Canada’s MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and slashed its capital budget for the year as it cuts costs to offset weak demand for Canadian heavy crude in a volatile oil market.

The company cut its capital budget by about 14 percent to C$510 million for the full year, joining rival Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) that also cut its budget on Thursday.

MEG, which extracts crude from oil sands in the Athabasca region, said bitumen production fell 0.5 percent to 83,008 barrels per day in the latest quarter.

Calgary, Alberta-based MEG is planning on expanding current projects, rather than starting new ones, to deal with expensive production.

The company said realized bitumen prices rose C$9 per barrel as it benefited from higher demand for Canadian heavy crude from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

MEG’s net operating costs fell nearly 23 percent to C$6 per barrel.

MEG reported a profit of C$84 million ($65.47 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a loss of C$109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 14 Canadian cents per share compared with analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 11 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of MEG were down 2.6 percent at C$5.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cole Kachur, an analyst at ScotiaWealth Management, lauded the company’s efforts to cut costs and said shares were likely moving on “overall sentiment” and not on results.

The company’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$546 million.