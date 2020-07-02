Swiss pharma Helsinn, MEI scrap blood cancer therapy trial

(Reuters) - Privately owned Swiss company Helsinn and U.S.-based MEI Pharma Inc said on Thursday they would discontinue a late-stage study testing a combination therapy in patients with a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

Shares of MEI Pharma fell nearly 18% to $3.53.

The decision comes after an independent committee determined the therapy was unlikely to meet the study’s main goal of improving overall survival among Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients compared to a control group.

The study was testing pracinostat in combination with azacitidine in AML patients who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemotherapy.

Helsinn and MEI said the decision was based on the therapy’s lack of effectiveness, and not on safety concerns.

Laidlaw & Co analyst Yale Jen said the move should not materially impact MEI Pharma’s fundamental value proposition.

MEI Pharma has four drug candidates in clinical development, including one mid-stage asset, ME-401, being tested against follicular lymphoma and other types of cancer.

“MEI-401 is key to our core thesis,” SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Robyn Karnauskas said.

In addition, the companies are also evaluating pracinostat in patients with high or very high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) - a group of disorders caused when the blood-forming cells in the bone marrow become abnormal.

Helsinn in 2016 received an exclusive license from MEI Pharma to develop and market pracinostat for AML and other conditions, including MDS.

AML, which typically affects older people, is a condition that results in high circulating number of immature blood cells and replacement of normal bone marrow by cancer cells.