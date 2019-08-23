Chinese food delivery firm Meituan posts 51% second-quarter revenue jump, beats view

FILE PHOTO: Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Meituan Dianping (3690.HK), an online food delivery-to-ticketing firm, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as it fended off competition from rivals including Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Total revenue rose 50.6% to 22.7 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30 from 15.07 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts on average expected the company to report revenue of 21.87 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. Meituan, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), said it also swung to a profit of 875.8 million yuan in the quarter from a loss of 7.72 billion yuan in the year-ago period.