China's Meituan-Dianping files for Hong Kong IPO

(Reuters) - China’s Meituan-Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday.

The firm, backed by gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, did not detail the amount of funds targeted or a time frame.

The company booked 33.93 billion yuan ($5.22 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2017, sharply higher than the 12.99 billion yuan made in the prior year, the filing said.

Meituan-Dianping has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to jointly sponsor its IPO.