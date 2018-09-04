China's Meituan Dianping posts bigger loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese on-demand food delivery service firm Meituan Dianping has reported a much bigger loss ahead of a highly anticipated Hong Kong listing, hit by fierce competition from rivals backed by Alibaba.

The company reported a net loss of 22.8 billion yuan ($3.3 billion) for the four months ended April 30, wider than a net loss of 8.2 billion yuan for the same period in 2017.

Meituan is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion before an overallotment option, and is valuing itself at up to $55 billion, sources with knowledge of the IPO have previously said.