China's Meituan raises $4.2 billion, prices near top end of range: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters/IFR) - China’s Meituan Dianping (3690.HK), an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, priced its Hong Kong initial public offering near the top end of an indicative range, raising $4.22 billion in the world’s biggest internet-focused float in four years, people close to the transaction said on Thursday.

A company logo of China's Meituan Dianping, an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform, is displayed at a news conference on its IPO in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Meituan, backed by Chinese social media and gaming firm Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), sold about 480 million primary shares, or 8 percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$69 ($8.79) each, the people told Reuters.

They declined to be identified as details of the pricing have not been published yet.

Beijing-based Meituan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the pricing.