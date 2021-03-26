Chinese food delivery firm Meituan says fourth-quarter revenue jumps 35%

FILE PHOTO: Signs of Meituan are seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, Sept. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts, driven by a surge in on-demand services.

Meituan, whose services include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose 34.7% in October-December from a year earlier to 37.92 billion yuan ($5.80 billion)

That compared with the 39.17 billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

($1 = 6.5417 Chinese yuan renminbi)