U.S. chipmaker Nvidia offers no concessions to EU to ease through $6.8 billion Mellanox deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA.O) has not offered any concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its $6.8 billion bid for Mellanox Technologies (MLNX.O), the European Commission website showed on Friday.

The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to decide on Nvidia’s biggest-ever acquisition by Dec. 19. It is not clear if the deal will be cleared unconditionally or will face a full-scale investigation.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, declined to comment. Thursday was the last day to offer concessions, if these were required to address any EU antitrust concerns.

The company outbid rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) for Mellanox in a move aimed at boosting its data center and artificial intelligence business. Its chips connect data centers into one giant computer.

The deal has received the green light in the United States while Chinese approval is still pending.