FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 6, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Melrose moves ahead with GKN revamp, no details on asset sales

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries (MRON.L) said on Thursday it had made significant progress in reorganising engineering group GKN since its hostile 8-billion-pound takeover this year, while giving no details of plans to break up the company.

Reuters reported in July that Melrose was likely to auction off GKN’s power metallurgy business in a sale this month that would attract interest from private equity firms.

Sources also said then that GKN’s new owner was weighing options for its off-highway powertrain unit and wheels business.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.