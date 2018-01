MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Rus, the Russian dealer of the famous automobile brand produced by Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), will recall 6,639 cars sold in Russia, Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Tuesday.

The order affects vehicles of A-, B-, C-, CLA-, GLA- and GLC- classes, produced between 2012 and 2014, the watchdog said.