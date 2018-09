(Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck and Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Wednesday that its board voted to rescind a policy requiring its head to retire at 65, a move that will permit current Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier to remain in the role beyond next year.

FILE PHOTO - Chairman and CEO of Merck & Co., Kenneth Frazier, takes part in a panel discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Frazier, who has been CEO since 2011, has agreed to remain in his position beyond December 2019, when he turns 65, the company said in a statement.