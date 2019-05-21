Business News
May 21, 2019 / 10:56 AM / in 38 minutes

Merck to buy cancer drug developer Peloton for $1.05 billion in cash

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Peloton Therapeutics Inc for $1.05 billion in cash to gain access to the privately held company’s renal cancer drug candidate.

The company’s lead drug candidate, PT2977, will be studied in a late-stage study for treating renal cell carcinoma.

Peloton shareholders will be eligible to receive a further $1.15 billion on achieving certain milestones.

The company had been looking to go public and gave a pricing range of $15 to $17 per share for its initial public offering last week.

Credit Suisse acted as financial adviser for Merck and Covington & Burling LLP as its legal adviser. Centerview Partners was financial adviser to Peloton and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati was its legal adviser.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
