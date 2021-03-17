Merck's marketing executive Michael Nally to step down

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Wednesday its Chief Marketing Officer Michael Nally will leave the company, the second top executive to do so after the drugmaker announced last month its Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier will step down in June.

Nally, who is also the executive vice president of the drugmaker’s Human Health division, will leave the company at the end of March to pursue other opportunities, Merck said.

Chief Commercial Officer Frank Clyburn will lead all marketing operations and become president of the Human Health business, Merck said.

Nally joined Merck in 2003 and became chief marketing officer in 2019.

The drugmaker announced in February that Frazier, 66, was stepping down and would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis.