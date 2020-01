FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it approved Merck & Co Inc’s Keytruda for the treatment of a type of bladder cancer.

The therapy was approved for patients with a high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have opted out of surgical removal of part of the bladder.