(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co Inc’s combination treatment for complicated forms of urinary tract and abdominal infections, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The treatment, Recarbrio, is approved for patients over 18 years who have limited or no alternative treatment options for treating these infections, Merck said.