May 1, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Keytruda powers Merck to first-quarter beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co (MRK.N) reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year, helped by a more than 150 percent rise in sales of cancer drug Keytruda.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey March 9, 2009, after Merck & Co Inc said it would acquire Schering-Plough Corp in $41.1 billion deal, widening Merck's pipeline and diversifying its portfolio of medicines. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Keytruda, which replaced diabetes treatment Januvia as Merck’s biggest drug by revenue last year, raked in sales of $1.46 billion in the quarter, ahead of the estimated $1.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its adjusted per-share earnings forecast for the year to between $4.16 and $4.28 from between $4.08 and $4.23 estimated previously.

    Net income fell to $736 million, or 27 cents per share, from $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.[nBw6gTd5Ba]

    Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $10.04 billion.

    Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.

    Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

