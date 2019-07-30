Merck profit beats on strong demand for Keytruda, vaccines

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) reported higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by strong demand for its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and vaccines, sending its shares up 3% in early trading.

The U.S. drugmaker also raised its forecast for 2019 adjusted earnings per share to between $4.84 and $4.94 from a prior forecast range of $4.67 and $4.79.

Keytruda, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY.N) Opdivo, and other rival treatments from Roche Holding (ROG.S) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L).

Recent disappointing data from Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo is expected to further cement Keytruda’s position as a dominant initial treatment for advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market.

Keytruda sales surged 58% to $2.63 billion and beat Cowen’s estimates of $2.57 billion.

Sales of Merck’s Gardasil vaccine to prevent cancers associated with the human papillomavirus rose 45.7% to $886 million.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4% to $11.76 billion and beat expectations of $10.96 billion.