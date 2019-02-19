Merck's Keytruda fails late-stage study in liver cancer patients

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its cancer drug Keytruda failed the main goals of a late-stage trial and did not extend life of patients with a type of liver cancer.

The study was testing the drug in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with systemic therapy, against patients given a placebo plus best supportive care.

Keytruda had earlier received an accelerated approval to treat patients with the liver cancer who had been previously treated with Bayer AG’s Nexavar.