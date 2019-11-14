Merck KGaA raises 2019 sales, earnings guidance in wake of Versum takeover

FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) on Thursday raised its full-year 2019 forecast for sales and adjusted earnings after completing the takeover of electronic materials maker Versum Materials (VSM.N) in October.

Merck said its 2019 net sales would come in between 15.7 billion euros ($17.30 billion) and 16.3 billion euros - up from a previous estimate of 15.3 billion euros to 15.9 billion euros.

It said 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would come in between 4.23 billion euros and 4.43 billion euros, up form a previous prediction of between 4.15 billion euros and 4.35 billion euros.