Merck KGaA says weak EM currencies to weigh on 2019 earnings

DARMSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA posted a decline in adjusted fourth quarter core earnings as negative currency effects offset demand for its lab supplies and older drugs in China and the Middle East, and forecast a similar effect on 2019 earnings.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, slipped 1.3 percent to 950 million euros ($1.07 billion), dragged lower by a weak Argentine peso.

That was below the average analyst estimate of 981 million in a Reuters poll.

Excluding currency effects, revenue at its healthcare division rose 5.5 percent to 1.63 billion euros in the quarter, on strong demand in emerging markets for its established diabetes and blood pressure drugs and bolstered by recently launched multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad in Europe.

Revenue at its lab supplies unit surged 8.8 percent organically, also to 1.63 billion euros, boosted by demand from biotech researchers.

But weak emerging market currencies canceled out those gains and family-controlled Merck said it expected a similar burden on 2019 earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA would see organic gains in the “low teens” percentage range this year but foreign exchange headwinds would cause a 3-4 percent drag, it added.

Merck is pursuing unwilling takeover target Versum and on Tuesday called on the electronic materials maker’s shareholders to put pressure on management to consider its jilted deal proposal over a rival offer.

Merck is seeking to bolster its own high-tech chemicals division, which is under pressure from new Chinese rival suppliers of liquid crystals for TV screens.