Merck KGaA's second-quarter profit bolstered by drug milestone payments

FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) posted a gain in quarterly earnings that was slightly higher than market expectations, driven by drug development milestone payments from partners Pfizer (PFE.N) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L).

Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, gained 23.8% to 1.14 billion euros ($1.28 billion), it said on Thursday, slightly above the analyst estimate of 1.11 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll.

Merck confirmed its guidance for an underlying increase of 10-13% in 2019 EBITDA and adjusted for one-off items but now sees a positive effect of 0% to +2% from currencies.