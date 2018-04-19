FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 4:21 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

P&G to acquire German Merck's consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday it has signed an agreement to acquire the consumer health business of German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA for about 3.4 billion euros ($4.21 billion).

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Procter & Gamble (PG) is seen on a tube of toothpaste in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The acquisition enables P&G to add to its portfolio of existing consumer healthcare capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest and Oral-B.

(This story corrects to say “to acquire” not “acquires” in headline and first paragraph; also adds German in headline)

Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

