Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit: sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO.N) has decided to enter the fray for Merck KgaA’s (MRCG.DE) consumer health unit, sources told Reuters on Thursday, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham, in southern Israel March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle (NESN.S) and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the unit, the sources said.

Merck’s financial adviser JPMorgan wants to shortlist bidders for the business, which makes Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, before the end of the year, they said.

Perrigo and Merck declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8492 euros)