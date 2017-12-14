FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit: sources
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 14, 2017 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit: sources

Pamela Barbaglia, Ludwig Burger

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO.N) has decided to enter the fray for Merck KgaA’s (MRCG.DE) consumer health unit, sources told Reuters on Thursday, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham, in southern Israel March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle (NESN.S) and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the unit, the sources said.

    Merck’s financial adviser JPMorgan wants to shortlist bidders for the business, which makes Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, before the end of the year, they said.

    Perrigo and Merck declined to comment.

    ($1 = 0.8492 euros)

    Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.