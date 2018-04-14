FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 14, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mercuria agrees to take stake in ChemChina's oil refining system: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global energy trader Mercuria Group agreed to take an interest in the oil refining system of China’s ChemChina, sources familiar with the matter said.

As part of the deal, ChemChina would increase its stake in Mercuria. ChemChina already holds a 12 percent stake in the trading firm and would remain a minority shareholder.

The deal, once signed, would be the first time that a foreign company had gained a stake in Chinese refineries.

Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.