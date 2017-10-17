New UK M&A rules will address threat from overseas, business minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - New rules on company takeovers proposed by the British government on Tuesday will address increasing threats from overseas in areas such as cyber and technical components, Britain’s Business Secretary Greg Clark said.
A national security assessment had identified that chip technology, sometimes manufactured by small companies, embedded in national infrastructure or defense could potentially allow a hostile party to disrupt the systems, Clark told BBC radio.
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge