Jupiter shareholders approve British asset manager's Merian merger deal

(Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) said on Thursday shareholders had approved its proposed acquisition of smaller rival Merian Global Investors, with about 95% of votes cast in favor of the deal at a general meeting.

“We remain on track to complete the acquisition on, or as soon as possible after, 1 July 2020 and have been working closely with colleagues at Merian on the integration, which is progressing smoothly despite the lockdown,” the company said.