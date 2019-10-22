Rio Tinto considering options for New Zealand aluminum smelter

FILE PHOTO: A Rio Tinto logo is displayed on the front of a wall panel during a news conference in Sydney November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

(Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it will conduct a strategic review of its stake in New Zealand’s Aluminum Smelter (NZAS), citing weakness in the aluminum market.

The miner said it was considering all options for the site, including possible curtailment or closure. The strategic review will conclude in the first quarter of 2020.

The move comes a week after the miner downplayed its annual aluminum production guidance and flagged challenging conditions in the industry.

NZAS is a joint venture that is about 79.4% held by Rio and 20% owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd. The site currently employs around 1000 people.

Separately, New Zealand’s Meridian Energy Ltd, which supplies electricity to the site, noted Rio’s review and said its supply contract runs to 2030.