Rio Tinto to shutter New Zealand aluminium smelter, putting over 1,000 jobs in peril

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Thursday it will close its aluminium smelter operation in New Zealand due to high costs and a challenging market, putting over a thousands jobs on the line and dealing a blow to the country’s top power producer, Meridian Energy.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters venture, which is the country’s single largest power user, consumes about 5,000 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, roughly 12% of the country’s power, to produce 340,000 tonnes of high-grade aluminium annually.

The smelter employs around 1,000 people directly and creates another 1,600 indirect jobs in Southland.

Rio acknowledged the decision “will have a significant impact on employees, the community and our customers,” but did not elaborate.

It said it served Meridian a notice to terminate their power contract, which will end in August 2021, when the wind-down of operations is expected to be completed.

“The strategic review concluded that the smelter... is not economically viable due to energy costs that are some of the highest in the industry globally, coupled with a challenging short- to medium-term aluminium outlook,” the miner said in a statement.

“Extensive discussions with a wide range of interested parties have failed to secure a power contract that will enable the operation to become both competitive and profitable,” Rio Tinto said.

In a statement, Meridian said it was reviewing Rio’s decision and that it would engage with Rio to assist the smelter owners in an orderly exit from New Zealand. It did not provide details on the financial impact of the closure.The smelter is a joint venture, with Rio holding a 79.4% stake and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical Co holding 20.6%. Rio had an underlying loss from it of NZ$46 million ($30.25 million) in 2019.