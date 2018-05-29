WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion

(Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc said on Tuesday it would buy health insurer Meridian for $2.5 billion in cash to become the top Medicaid provider in Michigan and Illinois.

Meridian has about 508,000 Medicaid members in Michigan and 565,000 in Illinois as of May 1, 2018 and is expected to generate more than $4.3 billion in total revenue in 2018, WellCare said in a statement.

“This transaction strategically aligns with our focus on government-sponsored health plans...,” WellCare Chief Executive Officer Ken Burdick said in a statement.

The deal - which also includes the acquisition of MeridianRx, a pharmacy benefit manager - would add 40 to 50 cents per share to WellCare’s adjusted earnings in 2019, 70-80 cents per share in 2020, and more than $1.00 per share in 2021.

WellCare said it expected to fund the transaction through cash on hand, as well as from issuing new equity of up to $1.2 billion and debt of up to $1 billion.

The company also said it had secured $2.5 billion in committed bridge financing.