Germany, Poland pushing for Brexit deal in next few days: Merkel

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel review an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, November 2, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Germany and Poland want Britain and the European Union to agree on an orderly divorce process over the next few days, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, warning that a lot of work remained to be done before a final deal is reached.

“Over the next few days, and I have to say we don’t have many days left, we want to agree an orderly process with Britain for when Britain leaves the European Union,” Merkel said in the Polish capital.

She added: “This means we need an exit agreement and also outlines of the future relationship between Britain and the EU. Poland and Germany want a good and friendly relationship (with Britain after Brexit).”