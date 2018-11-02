Merkel: Germany will accelerate plans to build LNG terminal

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland's deputy PM and Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and other members of Polish and German government pose for a family photo during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, November 2, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany would speed up its plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal as Europe’s largest economy seeks to diversify its energy supply.

Merkel also said that Ukraine would remain an important gas transit country once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is built. Critics of the project say it will deprive Ukraine of lucrative gas transit fees and increase the dominance of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.