Canada's Brookfield considers bid for Spain's Merlin properties: Expansion newspaper

MADRID (Reuters) - Canadian infrastructure fund Brookfield (BAMa.TO) is studying a takeover of Spain’s Merlin Properties (MRL.MC), the Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Expansion, Brookfield had been interested in acquiring Merlin before the coronavirus pandemic, and has stepped up its plans since the real-estate group’s market valuation has plunged.

Neither Brookfield nor Merlin immediately responded to a request for comment.