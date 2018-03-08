FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:52 PM / in 19 hours

Merrill Lynch to pay $1.25 million penalty in SEC settlement: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Merrill Lynch has agreed to settle U.S. charges over allegations that it did not properly prevent unregistered sales of a software company’s shares on behalf of a China-based issuer, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker washes windows high atop the Merrill Lynch building in downtown San Diego, California September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

    Merrill Lynch, part of Bank of America (BAC.N), did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement but agreed to pay a $1.25 million penalty and more than $154,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest earned on the improper sales, the regulator agency said in a statement.

    Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

