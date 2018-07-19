FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mersana's cancer drug trial put on hold by FDA; shares halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics said on Thursday an early stage trial testing its lead cancer drug has been put on partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a patient’s death was possibly linked to the treatment.

No new patients will be enrolled in the study, but the current participants will continue to receive the drug, XMT-1522, Mersana said.

The experimental treatment is being tested in patients whose advanced tumors express a protein called HER2, including those with cancers of the breast, lung and stomach.

The partial clinical hold does not affect early stage trials of Mersana’s other cancer drug, XMT-1536, which are currently underway, the company said.

Mersana’s shares were halted in premarket trade.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila

