May 4, 2020 / 9:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aurubis wins EU approval for Metallo takeover: statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis (NAFG.DE) won EU antitrust approval on Monday for its planned 380 million euro ($412 million) acquisition of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo, the European Commission said.

Confirming a Reuters report from April 28, the Commission said in a statement: “the merger would not adversely affect competition” in the copper recycling sector.

Aurubis agreed in May 2019 to buy Metallo as part of an acquisition-led expansion into other metals. Metallo processes about 220,000 tonnes of scrap and recycling materials a year at its Beerse plant in Belgium and another 95,000 tonnes its plant in Berango, Spain.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

